A teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, Brexit and mass shootings in America dominate Monday’s headlines.

The Daily Mail leads on a teenager being held for attempted murder after a six-year-old boy was thrown from a viewing platform at London’s Tate Modern museum.

The Times reports that Boris Johnson is preparing for a “people versus parliament” general election campaign as part of plans to stop Remain-supporting MPs from toppling his government.

The Telegraph front page warns that despite caps on pension charges brought in three years ago, MPs are warning not enough has been done. The Daily Express leads on the same issue.

The Independent reports on a man being charged over Saturday’s mass shooting in Texas. The i also covers the same story on its front page.

The Guardian says police in America are “examining white nationalist links after massacres hours apart”.

The Mirror leads with a story saying suicide and self-harm images are still on Instagram, six months after its boss vowed to clean up the app or consider quitting.

The Sun says new paper straws at McDonald’s cannot be recycled.

And the Daily Star suggests giant baboons are making life difficult for a former EastEnders actor.