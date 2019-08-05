At least 100 flights were cancelled and metro services widely disrupted in Hong Kong on Monday as a pro-democracy movement called for a general strike.

Cathay Pacific and other domestic carriers such as Hong Kong Airlines were the most affected by the flight cancellations, public broadcaster RTHK said.

The airport express train service was also suspended.

A city-wide strike and demonstrations in seven districts in Hong Kong have been called for on Monday afternoon. They follow a weekend of clashes with police on the streets.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said recent protests had pushed the city to the “verge of a very dangerous situation”, but said the government would be resolute in ensuring public order.

Hong Kong’s chief executive Carrie Lam speaks at a press conference on Monday (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

She delivered the remarks at a news conference no Monday morning following weeks of daily marches and demonstrations that have frequently devolved into violent confrontations, with police deploying tear gas rubber bullets and other crowd control measures.

Ms Lam said the violence and disruptions were creating anxiety among citizens and now was the time to set aside differences and “rally together”.

She said she had no plans to resign over the civil unrest targeting her administration, but said she took responsibility for problems as chief executive and was determined to see the situation resolved.

A movement against an extradition bill that would have allowed residents to be sent to mainland China to stand trial has expanded into demands for an investigation into alleged police abuse at protests and the dissolution of the legislature.

Riot police retreat after protesters and residents gather outside the Kwun tong police station in Hong Kong (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Protesters also want full democracy for the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Protesters snarled the morning rush hour by blocking train and platform doors to prevent trains from leaving stations.

Metro and train operator MTR said on Monday that the service had been partially suspended on five lines because of a number of door obstruction incidents.

It is the third time in three weeks that protesters have disrupted train service.

Ms Lam said the latest protests had moved from extradition legislation, which her administration had shelved, and were now operating with “ulterior motives” targeting Hong Kong’s prosperity and security.