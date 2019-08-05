US president Donald Trump has denounced two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, saying “hate has no place in our country”.

Addressing reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, Mr Trump said “we’re going to take care” of the problem.

He said he has been speaking to the US attorney general, FBI director and members of congress and will be making an additional statement later on Monday.

Today, I authorized the lowering of the flags to half-staff at all Federal Government buildings in honor of the victims of the tragedies in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2019

Mr Trump pointed to a mental illness problem in the US, calling the shooters “really very seriously mentally ill”.

The US leader said the problem of shootings has been going on “for years and years” and “we have to get it stopped”.

At least 29 people were killed in two separate shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend.