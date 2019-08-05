Neighbours have paid tribute to an 89-year-old woman who was found murdered in her home.

The elderly woman’s body was discovered at around 10.45am on Sunday in Tottenham, north London.

She had been assaulted and was pronounced dead at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force added that burglary had not been ruled out as a motive for the killing.

One neighbour named the victim as Dorothy Woolmer and said she had lived at the terraced house in Waltheof Gardens with her husband Kenneth who was ex-navy.

Police in Waltheof Gardens in Tottenham, north London after an 89-year-old woman was found murdered in her own home (Joe Gammie/PA)

He said Ms Woolmer, known locally as Dot, had used to keep her front garden tidy and say hello to him in the street.

The neighbour, who wished to remain anonymous added: “They have lived here for more than 70 years.

“Kenneth was ex-navy, she was a housewife.

“We were just good neighbours. They were pleasant, would give you the time of day.

“You couldn’t wish for a better neighbour.”

The neighbour said Mr Woolmer had died a few years ago.

He branded the attack as “disgusting” and said there had been a burglary nearby a few weeks ago.

He added: “It’s bloody awful.

“We has a burglary only two doors away about three weeks ago.

“Whether they were sussing the place out I don’t know.”

Neighbour John Cerisier said he had been shocked to hear of Mrs Woolmer’s death.

He said he had known Mr and Mrs Woolmer for decades and they had been a devoted couple.

He added that Mr Woolmer had died two or three years ago.

The 72-year-old said: “I have lived here 44 years and I have known them all that time.

“They were a very quiet couple.

“They kept themselves to themselves. They were a very devoted couple.

“It’s just shocking what happened.”

Mr Cerisier said the couple had lived in the house since the late 1940s and Mrs Woolmer had been a housewife and keen gardener.

He added: “He was a marine, Kenneth.

“She didn’t work, she was a housewife. She loved her garden.

“It’s very sad. She lived to such an age and to end up like that, it’s horrible.”

Another neighbour Sayed Hussain said it was a “terrible” incident.

The 40-year-old added: “It’s terrible, it should never have happened.

“I haven’t got a single word to explain my sorrow.”

Police activity in Waltheof Gardens (Joe Gammie/PA)

Police have set up a cordon around the house, with forensic officers in blue boiler suits seen searching the area.

“Officers believe one or more suspects gained entry to the woman’s house in Waltheof Gardens at some point between Saturday evening and Sunday morning,” the force said.

Police “haven’t ruled out burglary as a motive, but they retain an open mind”, it added.

Detective Chief Inspector Garry Moncrieff said: “The woman had clearly been assaulted and, as such, a murder investigation has been launched.

Appeal issued following murder of elderly woman in her own home in #Tottenham https://t.co/HZcNFgI5CU — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 4, 2019

“I want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in and around Waltheof Gardens and the surrounding area on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

“In addition, somebody locally may be aware of a friend or family member who they saw with blood stains on their clothing, or whose behaviour caused them particular concern on Saturday night or Sunday morning.

“If so, I need to hear from them.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 3149/04aug or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.