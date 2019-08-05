A multiple-vehicle crash on a Cairo street in front of Egypt’s main cancer hospital that killed at least 20 people involved a car bomb, the country’s Interior Ministry has said.

The ministry said an Islamic militant group known as Hasm, with links to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group, was driving the car with the bomb down the Corniche, intending to carry out a militant attack elsewhere in the country when the crash set off the bomb and the explosion took place.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi called the explosion a “terrorist attack”.