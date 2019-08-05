President Donald Trump has called the recent mass shootings in the US “evil attacks” that are crimes “against all humanity” and said unity must replace hatred in society.

Mr Trump gave a speech from the White House following weekend shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, that left 29 people dead and dozens wounded.

He called the shootings “barbaric slaughters”.

Mr Trump said “in one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy”.

He urged Democrats and Republicans to set aside partisanship and find solutions to violence.

Mr Trump said he is asking the Justice Department to propose legislation so that those who commit hate crimes and mass murders face the death penalty.

The president said America must stop the glorification of violence in society, saying it is too easy for troubled youths to surround themselves with a culture of violence.