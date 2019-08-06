A temporary bridge will replace a structure “blasted to pieces” in torrential rain storms, allowing the prestigious UCI Road World Championship bike race to stay on its intended route.

The destruction of the stone bridge on Grinton Moor, in the Yorkshire Dales, symbolised the storm which saw communities across the north of England deluged in water last week.

The bridge, on the C106 road, was one of the best-known viewpoints when the Tour de France started in Yorkshire in 2014 and is on the route of the men’s elite road race for the world championship in September.

On Tuesday, North Yorkshire County Council said work on a temporary structure will begin this week.

A spokeswoman said that engineers have created 3D digital designs for a replacement and carried out a detailed topographical survey.

She said: “The bridge formed part of the UCI Road World Championship route, but the temporary replacement will enable the race to take place on the publicised route in September.”

Work on a permanent structure will take place next year, the council said.

The spokeswoman said two bridges were affected by the torrents.

She added: “The masonry bridge at Grinton Moor, between Grinton and Leyburn, was washed away as torrential water carrying debris blasted the bridge to pieces.

The peloton riding over the bridge during the 2014 Tour de France (Tim Goode/PA)

“The bridge on the B6270 near Cogden was left standing, but severely weakened and incapable of carrying any load.”

The council said it is working with bridge contractors Hinko to get equipment at both bridge sites this week.

It said it aims to have a temporary bridge lifted into place on the B6270 this week which will sit over the top of the damaged structure.

Councillor Don Mackenzie, executive member for access, said: “Our highways staff and bridge engineers have lost no time in finding solutions to help communities can get back on their feet as quickly as possible.

“In addition to the challenges we faced on the C106, we have designed a temporary structure for the bridge on the B6270 which will be laid over the bridge that has been damaged.

“We also intend to repair the B6270 road damaged by the landslip so that the entire road will be opened by August 16.”