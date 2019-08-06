A man who was caught throwing a refrigerator down a Spanish hillside was made to pull it back up again by police.

He was filmed throwing the large fridge across a barrier and down into the hillside while laughing, before driving away in a white van.

#ÚLTIMAHORA | Despiden y multan con 45.000 euros al joven que lanzó una nevera por un monte de #Almeria Los compañeros del Seprona ha identificado a este hombre que se grabó lanzando un frigorífico en un monte.👏👏 pic.twitter.com/zdubu2ZxBx — AUGC Guardia Civil (@AUGC_Comunica) July 31, 2019

However, the Asociacion Unificada de Guardias Civiles (AUGC) later shared a video of him being made to drag it back up the hillside again.

#ÚLTIMAHORA| Así ha recogido el joven implicado el frigorífico que había lanzado por un monte en #Almeria. 👉Nuestros compañeros del Seprona de #GuardiaCivil le han acompañado. Buen trabajo compañeros👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/tPuNvK9WJT — AUGC Guardia Civil (@AUGC_Comunica) July 31, 2019

Although he was initially fined €45,000 (£41,000), a larger investigation is now under way.

The AUGC told PA: “The investigation is still open, because the Civil Guard discovered that the company (the man works for) could also be committing a crime against nature.”

Investigations are under way after the same man was also filmed throwing a washing machine down a hillside in Almeria.