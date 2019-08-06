Evacuated residents of Whaley Bridge will not be able to return to their homes until experts decide that a damaged dam is “absolutely safe”.

More than 1,500 people have been evacuated from the Derbyshire town since Thursday following heavy rain, although a small number refused to leave their properties.

#Derbyshire appliances are still working with partner agencies at #ToddbrookReservoir #WhaleyBridge to secure the #dam wall. We thank everyone working at the incident & in the surrounding area for their continue support and patience. pic.twitter.com/WWlQotyQXS — Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service (@DerbyshireFRS) August 6, 2019

Derbyshire Police said a safe water level at Toddbrook Reservoir had been reached and engineers would now assess the damage to the wall before making a decision on allowing residents to return.

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Swann said: “It is crucial that the inspections are now made by experts to ensure that the dam wall is safe prior to residents returning to their homes.

“Our main concern remains the safety of the public in Whaley Bridge and those people will only be allowed to return to the town when it is deemed absolutely safe and they are no longer at risk.”

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said earlier “work is ongoing” at the dam and “nowhere have we said that the dam is safe” after people were hopeful of a return to their homes.

In response to a tweet which said “the dam is considered safe”, the fire service said: “Nowhere have we said that the dam is safe now.

“Work is ongoing, and road closures and evacuations are still in place to preserve life.

“We will open roads and let people return home as soon as we can, but we have no way of knowing when this will be.”

At a meeting on Tuesday afternoon, residents are likely to be told there is still work to do to make the dam at Toddbrook Reservoir safe.

Commenting on the current status of the dam, the fire service said: “Derbyshire appliances are still working with partner agencies at Toddbrook Reservoir in Whaley Bridge to secure the dam wall.

“We thank everyone working at the incident and in the surrounding area for their continued support and patience.”

An RAF Chinook was also drafted in on Tuesday to help the previously dropped bags of aggregate settle into place.

An RAF Chinook has been putting bags of aggregate in place (Joe Giddens/PA)

Giving an update on the situation in Whaley Bridge, RAF Regional Liaison Officer for the North West, Wing Commander Gary Lane, said: “At the request of the civil engineers, we had a few bits of subsidence where the bags that we put in over Friday and Saturday have settled… so we’ve been asked to fill those in.

“All it is, is the big slab that we put in, there’s a small concave area that needed a few more bags in, so the engineers asked us to come back in and drop those.

“We’ve done 39 tonnes this morning and we’re seeing how that goes on.

“The work we have done is just finding its feet. When you put a load of aggregate down it needs stamping in, we’ve not been able to flatten that because it has just been dropped.”

Mr Lane said around 100 military personnel in total had been drafted in to help with the dam.

The military has been brought in to help (Corporal Mark Larner/British Army/PA)

The Canal and River Trust also released a statement which said it had passed the target water level of eight metres.

In the statement, the trust said: “Pumping continued throughout the night and the reservoir is currently at 25% of its holding capacity with the water level down by 8.4 metres.

“The water has been pumped out at a controlled rate and good progress is being made.

“Throughout the morning an RAF Chinook helicopter will continue to drop one tonne bags filled with aggregate to further stabilise the spillway.”

Work is well under way to secure the dam wall (Joe Giddens/PA)

The statement added: “Again, our thanks go to anyone affected by the current situation for their co-operation and patience and to the many who are supporting the emergency operation.”

Residents will be hoping to find out when they are likely to be allowed back into their homes at a public meeting at a school in Chapel-en-le-Frith at 5pm on Tuesday.