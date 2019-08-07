The Brexit blame game is making headlines in Wednesday’s papers, as does a “miracle flab jab”.

The Independent leads on the Brexit latest, with Michael Gove blaming the EU for “refusing” to renegotiate with the UK, while the i also has Brexit news on the front page.

The Times reports that Labour and the SNP have hinted at a pact to end Boris Johnson’s prime ministership.

Labour and SNP hint at pact to oust Johnson#tomorrowspaperstoday@AllieHBNews pic.twitter.com/zaXYbheocj — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) August 6, 2019

The Daily Express says Mr Johnson has told the EU it must back down.

The Guardian leads on a story saying social inclusion is one of the keys to fighting extremism.

The Guardian front page, Wednesday 7 August 2019: Greater social inclusion vital to fight extremism, says counter-terror chief pic.twitter.com/nS02yQ17P1 — The Guardian (@guardian) August 6, 2019

The Financial Times reports on the “signs of revival” in the music industry.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail continues its campaign on dementia care.

The Daily Telegraph front page says MPs will review a controversial tax law to try to ease an NHS waiting times logjam.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: ‘Stifling rules on GP pensions to be relaxed' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/3Q6JvLm0DE — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 6, 2019

The Sun leads with what it says is the “news we’ve all been weighting for” – an injection to help people lose some pounds.

Tomorrow's front page: 'A wonder weight-loss jab helped patients shed 10lbs in just four weeks, experts have revealed' https://t.co/zXJtqbLMkJ pic.twitter.com/9yKQlGLCqt — The Sun (@TheSun) August 6, 2019

The Daily Mirror leads with the story of a lottery winner who intends to put his windfall to good use, and the Daily Star features the same man.