Lawyers for a man charged with killing two Southern California women and trying to kill a third will make their last effort to convince a jury that the case against him is thin and insufficient.
The defence for 43-year-old Michael Gargiulo is set to present closing arguments to a Los Angeles jury on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, prosecutors portrayed Gargiulo as a serial killer who researched both his victims and how to get away with murder.
His lawyers will likely remind jurors of the light physical evidence tying him to the fatal stabbings of a woman in Hollywood in 2001 and another in an LA suburb in 2005.
The defence’s case also includes testimony from a psychologist who says Gargiulo has dissociative identity disorder, formerly known as multiple personality disorder.