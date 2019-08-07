About 200 people have been evacuated after a landslide cascaded through an Italian mountain town, overturning cars in its path, firefighters said.

Images released by the firefighters show the chaos wrought by the mud that came down the steep streets in the town of Casargo, above Lake Como in the northern Lombardy region.

The landslide was triggered by heavy rain on Tuesday evening.

Overturned cars in Casargo (Daniele Bennati/Ansa/AP)

Firefighters have reported no victims or injuries so far as they continue to clear debris.

The agricultural lobby group Coldiretti said farmers raising goats and cows above Casargo remain cut off due to blocked roads.