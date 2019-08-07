A suspected armed robber in a clown mask has been arrested after police walked in as the incident unfolded.

West Midlands Police said that, as two of its officers were heading inside the McDonalds for a coffee, they were met by fleeing customers coming the other way, shouting “he’s got a knife”.

As the response officers went inside, they found a man in a clown mask on the serving counter, armed with a kitchen knife, threatening staff and urging them to hand over cash.

Officer's quickly enter and taser is deployed resulting in the offender being detained & arrested. McDonalds staff, officers & customers unharmed.Taser again proving a vital tool to apprehend violent offenders. #whataclown #arrested #Taser — Force Response (@ResponseWMP) August 7, 2019

A 41-year-old man was tasered at the scene and arrested on suspicion of armed robbery.

Afterwards, the police’s force response account tweeted details of the incident, ending their post with “#whataclown”.

The incident unfolded at the fast food restaurant on the Alvis Retail Park in the Earlsdon area of Coventry at 12.30am on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Kat Sibley, of West Midlands Police, said: “They were in exactly the right place at the right time.”