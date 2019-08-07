A Californian seaside community is in uproar after a home was given a new paint job featuring two huge emojis on a bright pink background.

Manhattan Beach residents railed against the makeover during a City Council meeting, citing problems with sightseers.

One speaker called the paint job graffiti and another said it was an attack on neighbours.

The house in Manhattan Beach (Natalie Rice/AP)

Both bright yellow emojis are cross-eyed and have big eyelashes. One has a goofy expression with its tongue hanging out, and the other has its mouth zipped shut.

The new paint job appeared after neighbours reported the home was being used for short-term rentals and the homeowner was fined 4,000 dollars (£3,290).

Owner Kathryn Kidd told KABC-TV she did not realise short-term rentals were not allowed and she denies the redecoration is retaliation.