Samsung has unveiled two new versions of its big-screen Galaxy Note smartphone, as the tech giant tries to maintain its position as the world’s biggest phone maker.

The Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ both feature an updated version of Samsung’s S Pen digital stylus, which can now carry out Air Actions, allowing users to make mid-air gestures with the pen, to control some screen navigation.

Samsung introduced the first Note device in 2011 as a bigger-screen alternative to traditional smartphones, with the “phablet” meant to serve as a middle ground between a tablet and a phone.

The 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display on the Note 10+ is the largest screen ever on a Note device, the Korean tech giant said, while the Note 10 has a 6.3-inch display.

A 5G-ready version of the Note 10+ has also been confirmed.

The new devices, which were unveiled at a live event in New York, will launch in the wake of Samsung reporting a decline in sales of premium smartphones, with users increasingly turning to mid-range handsets.

The technology giant may be hoping to appeal to a broader range of potential buyers by offering two versions of the Note 10, industry analysts have suggested.

The Note 10 and 10+ also have large batteries which support super-fast charging – Samsung says a day’s battery life can be gained from 30 minutes of charge – as well as new video capture and editing features, while the headphone port has been removed.

The new phones will go on sale on August 23, Samsung said.

Samsung’s mobile communications president DJ Koh said: “From the very beginning, the Galaxy Note has stood for the best-of-the-best technologies and features.

“The Galaxy Note 10 re-imagines this promise for the modern Note fan who uses their smartphone to take their productivity and creativity to the next level, and who effortlessly flows between ideas and endeavours at a moment’s notice.

“Every element of the Galaxy Note 10 was designed to help users achieve more. Whether they’re finishing a big project for work, capturing and editing a video, or playing their favourite mobile game, the Galaxy Note 10 will help them do it faster and better.”