A policeman stabbed several times in a “frenzied” machete attack is seriously injured but will recover, his bosses have said.

The patrol officer was stabbed in the head and body after trying to stop a van suspected of having no insurance in Leyton, east London, at around midnight on Thursday.

The vehicle’s driver, in his 50s, failed to stop and then got out of the van and attacked the officer with the machete in “sudden and brutal” assault lasting just seconds, Scotland Yard said.

Paramedics attend the officer following the stabbing in Leyton, east London (PA)

But the officer, in his 30s and with around a decade of police experience, managed to use his Taser despite having been stabbed.

The attacker was then arrested by another officer, who was not armed with a Taser.

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard Tucker said: “Having engaged the driver, who was quite aggressive … he then tries to make off, gets back in the van, and a violent struggle ensues where he produces a weapon and stabs our officer in the head and around the body.”

Mr Tucker, who described the attack as “frenzied and unprovoked”, said the officer is “seriously injured, but he will make a recovery”.

Video screengrab of police at the scene of the incident (PA)

He is being treated for a wound to the side of his head, which requires stitches, and will have an operation on an injured hand from fending off the attacker.

Asked if it was a symptom of people having “less fear of the police”, Mr Tucker, who has been at Scotland Yard for 33 years, said: “I’ll have to go and reflect on that.

“I’ve been in the police a long time, there is certainly a sense of a lack of respect not just for the police but for authority, whether that’s people who work in a shop, drive a bus, ambulance staff.”

He added: “We want people to work for the police and this is a call for special people to come and join the police, who are courageous and brave and willing to go out and actually confront these types of people.”

Police at the scene in Leyton, east London (Henry Vaughan/PA)

As Mr Tucker was briefing journalists at Forest Gate police station, the van which the officer had stopped was taken away on a flatbed truck for further forensic examination.

The driver, who did not require hospital treatment, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to an east London police station.

Metropolitan Police Federation Chairman Ken Marsh said: “This is horrific news. Police officers across London are out there every day at risk protecting the public – and sadly, yet again, a Metropolitan Police officer has suffered a severe injury on duty.

The scene in Leyton, where a police officer was stabbed after trying to stop a van (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He added: “Enough is enough. Police officers should be going home at the end of their shifts. Not to hospital.”

Mr Tucker said it was “probably too soon to say” if the incident was an argument for all officers to be armed with Tasers.

He added that, while there has been a “spike in knife crime” in recent years, there is “always a threat being a police officer”, and referred to the murder of Sergeant Alan King in 1991.

Another police officer at the scene of the incident (PA)

Sgt King was on patrol as he approached 27-year-old Nicholas Vernage, who was wanted on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

But Vernage, who had already killed twice, then stabbed the 41-year-old repeatedly in Higham Hill Road, Walthamstow, north-east London, and later attacked two other police officers.

Sgt King later died in Whipps Cross Hospital and a plaque in his memory was erected in Higham Hill Road, Walthamstow.

The attack comes as figures show knife possession offences committed by women and girls in England have risen by at least 10% every year since 2014, with the highest number of cases in London.