A 14-year-old girl has died after she was rescued from the sea with two teenage relatives in Essex.

The girl died in hospital after three teenagers got into difficulty in the water in Clacton, close to the pier.

An 18-year-old man remains in a stable but critical condition and another girl, 15, is expected to make a full recovery, Essex Police said.

Acting Detective Superintendent Paul Wells said: “At this early stage, we believe that three teenagers got into difficulty at sea and were recovered from the water, close to Clacton Pier.

“A teenage boy and girl were taken to hospital in a critical condition.

“Of these, a 14-year-old girl has died in hospital, an 18-year-old man is stable but remains in a critical condition, and a 15-year-old girl is expected to make a full recovery.

“The three casualties are related. Immediate family members have been informed and are at hospital.

All three of the teenagers were taken to Colchester General Hospital (Nick Ansell/PA)

“We are continuing to support the family at this unimaginably difficult time and are working closely with our partners.

“We would like to thank members of the public and our emergency service colleagues who responded really quickly and worked incredibly hard to help the teenagers.

“We would also like to thank members of the public who showed respect to the casualties and their families and who gave the emergency services space to work.

“We thank you for your support as we work to establish what happened.”

Emergency services said they were called at about 1.40pm after three people were pulled from the water at Marine Parade.

All three of the teenagers were taken to Colchester General Hospital.

A further two people were also treated at the scene but did not need hospital treatment, an East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said.

HM Coastguard and the RNLI were also involved in the response.