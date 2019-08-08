Prince George and Princess Charlotte watched their parents take to the sea in the King’s Cup regatta off the Isle of Wight, although victory was in the end claimed by adventurer Bear Grylls.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to the water and Charlotte could not resist sticking her tongue out at the prize-giving following the races off Cowes, to the amusement of her mother.
Grandparents Michael and Carole Middleton helped keep an eye on the children as William and Kate took to the waves but it was Grylls and his crew that took home the golden trophy, leaving Kate with a giant wooden spoon for her efforts on the waves.
