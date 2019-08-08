Prince George and Princess Charlotte watched their parents take to the sea in the King’s Cup regatta off the Isle of Wight, although victory was in the end claimed by adventurer Bear Grylls.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took to the water and Charlotte could not resist sticking her tongue out at the prize-giving following the races off Cowes, to the amusement of her mother.

Grandparents Michael and Carole Middleton helped keep an eye on the children as William and Kate took to the waves but it was Grylls and his crew that took home the golden trophy, leaving Kate with a giant wooden spoon for her efforts on the waves.

The Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the prize-giving (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Charlotte gives her verdict (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Winner Bear Grylls is awarded the King’s Cup (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge is awarded a wooden spoon, the traditional loser’s prize, after her boat came last (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Kate did not seem to mind William’s amusement at her winning the wooden spoon (Aaron Chown/PA)

Kate musing on what to do with her wooden spoon (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The duchess took part in the regatta (Andrew Matthews/PA)

William takes a hands-on role (Peter Nicholls/PA)

George watches his parents (Aaron Chown/PA)

⛵ …and they’re off! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are going head to head in The King’s Cup, raising awareness and funds for eight of Their Royal Highnesses’ patronages.https://t.co/zDzAZCnLDb pic.twitter.com/goWS6AjUFP — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 8, 2019

The race made quite a picture (Aaron Chown/PA)

Kate focuses on the race (Aaron Chown/PA)