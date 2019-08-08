Brazilian prosecutors are recommending the investigation of footballer Neymar on a rape allegation be closed, saying there is a lack of evidence.

Sao Paulo state prosecutors Flavia Merlini and Estefania Paulin said they agree with a police decision not to bring charges. A judge will make the final decision.

Brazilian model Najila Trindade went to Sao Paulo police to accuse Neymar of raping her at a Paris hotel in May. No complaint was filed with French police.

Neymar currently plays for French side Paris Saint-Germain (Mike Egerton/PA)

Neymar denied the accusation and said their relations were consensual. He is in France, where he plays for Paris Saint-Germain.

Police are still investigating whether Ms Trindade falsely reported a rape.

Ms Trindade has made her identity public in several interviews.