Concerns over how power could be used to achieve a no-deal Brexit and knife crime make headlines in Friday’s papers.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is quoted by The Guardian as saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning an “anti-democratic and unconstitutional” use of his powers to force a no-deal Brexit. The story also makes the front of The Independent.

The Government has accelerated its spending plans as Mr Johnson prepares for November 1 general election, The Daily Telegraph reports.

The i newspaper reports on Mr Johnson’s promise to fast-track immigration for elite engineers and mathematicians. But that has not convinced top scientists including a Nobel laureate previously praised by Mr Johnson, who have warned him in The Times that Brexit will harm the UK’s reputation as a scientific world leader.

The Daily Express reports that Mr Johnson has vowed to tackle

violent crime and restore “power” to frontline police.

And the Daily Mirror says youth campaigners have delivered a 12-point plan to Mr Johnson outlining ways to eliminate knife crime and make Britain’s streets safer.

The Sun pays tribute to a London police officer who subdued his attacker despite the man allegedly attacking him with a machete.

The Church of England has criticised Wayne Rooney over his signing with Derby County and wearing of a number linked to a gambling company, according to the Daily Mail.