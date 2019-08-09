A man is due to appear in court over the murder of a postal worker in 1994.

The 60-year-old has also been charged with membership of a proscribed organisation, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has said.

Frank Kerr was shot when three armed, masked raiders posing as postal workers burst into a sorting office in Newry, Co Down, and escaped with more than £130,000 in cash.

The Provisional IRA was blamed for the attack.

The money was ready to be sent to 35 offices across South Down and South Armagh to fund the postal service’s daily operations, including pension and allowance payouts.

After tying up several employees, the raiders ordered another to take them to the registered mail office.

There was a struggle when they got inside and Mr Kerr, 54, was shot once in the head. He died on the way to hospital.

The then RUC chief constable, Sir Hugh Annesley, said: “No stone will be left unturned in bringing the investigation of this horrific crime to a successful conclusion.”

Mr Kerr’s murder was widely condemned at the time by politicians on both sides of the Irish border, as well as in London.

It came just three months after the IRA had declared a ceasefire on August 31.

Detectives from the Legacy Investigation Branch have also charged the 60-year-old man with robbery as well as possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He will appear at Newry Magistrates’ Court on Friday.