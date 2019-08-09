In Pictures: Mini still a motoring heavyweight 60 years after its birth
By
Press Association 2019
60th anniversary of the Mini
Sixty years after its introduction, the Mini remains a familiar sight on the UK’s roads, with the 10 millionth vehicle having rolled off the production line.
Britain’s answer to Germany’s Volkswagen Beetle, France’s Citroen 2CV and Italy’s Fiat Cinquecento became a symbol of national pride and helped many achieve the dream of a family car.
The model has been constantly updated since 1959, but the vehicle has become part of the national story.