A bride who went paddleboarding in her wedding dress will spend the next year wearing it on adventures so she can get “maximum value for money”.

Dawn Winfield-Hunt, from Ryde on the Isle of Wight, said she loves her dress and didn’t want to just wear it for one day.

The 54-year-old told PA: “The day after my wedding I had friends round for a barbecue and I was cooking while wearing the dress.

“The next day I went paddleboarding, and I’ve also worn it to Tesco.”

She said she plans to document the adventures of her dress on Facebook, although she admitted it was “starting to smell” after falling in the sea, so she was planning to give it a bath.

She told PA: “The dress got wrapped around my ankles as I was getting off the board. But it was in the shallows so I was fine.”

Dawn originally planned to spend the week after her wedding wearing the dress, but has now extended it to a year.

Outings for the dress could include multiple festivals, as well as more adventurous activities, such as caving or rock climbing.

Cockapoo Bernard von Licktonstein was a surprise ring bearer at the wedding (Dawn Winfield-Hunt/PA)

Dawn married husband Steve, 57, last Saturday at Quay Arts in Newport. Her beloved dog, Bernard von Licktonstein, was part of the ceremony, surprising guests when he appeared as ring bearer.

The cockapoo was walked down the aisle by their dog walker, who had been in on the surprise.

Dawn Winfield-Hunt said cockapoo Bernard von Licktonstein goes everywhere with her (Dawn Winfield-Hunt/PA)

Dawn told PA: “Bernard goes everywhere with us, he had to be involved.”