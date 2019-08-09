A man fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting just yards from his home has been named with police describing the killing as an “outrageous act”.

James Teer, 20, was fatally wounded after a single shot was fired in Goosemoor Lane in Erdington, Birmingham, at 7.20pm on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.

The victim was killed just a short walk from the home where he lived with his parents, the force also revealed.

He had been having a kick-about with a group of friends in the road when a car pulled alongside and an occupant opened fire, Erdington’s MP Jack Dromey said.

Officers carry out searches near the scene of the fatal shooting in Goosemoor Lane, Erdington, Birmingham (Richard Vernalls/PA)

The young man has become the latest victim of gun crime in Birmingham, bringing to three the total number of people killed in shootings this year.

For Mr Dromey’s Erdington constituency, it is the second fatal shooting since April, when 28-year-old father Remal Hunt was shot dead in the street.

The MP said it was time police were given the resources needed to “turn the tide of rising crime”.

Earlier, murder detectives appealed for information on a “dark-coloured car” spotted at the scene and asked for dashcam footage of what they called a “heinous” shooting in what is normally a quiet residential street.

At the scene on Friday, a blue forensics tent could be seen and specialist officers were carrying out a finger-tip search of the road.

Flowers have been left within the police cordon with the road still closed to traffic, in the aftermath of the night’s events.

No-one has been arrested but the force said it would be increasing patrols in the area over the weekend.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out later.

Calling the killing a “tragic waste” Mr Dromey said: “He was 20 years old, nearly 21.

“He had been in the street with some friends apparently playing football.

“Three or four went off to the shop on the corner to get something there, and that left him and another friend.

“A car pulled up and apparently from the window of the car, he was shot in the head with a shotgun.

“His family are absolutely devastated over what has happened.

“I say this with great regret, but the street is gripped with fear, with people talking about moving away.”

Community activist Desmond Jaddoo said: “Yet again a young man with his life ahead of him is no longer here because of this epidemic.”

“There is shock, horror and disbelief in the area, and the street is very much a leafy suburb.

“It highlights the fact, once again, that nowhere is immune to the scourge of violence.”

Appealing for information, Superintendent Sarah Burton said: “We have a specially trained family liaison officer supporting James’ loved ones; they are totally devastated and inconsolable.

“They can’t comprehend what’s happened and want answers.

“They’ve asked for people to respect their privacy and allow them to grieve as a family.

“This was an outrageous act in the early evening on one of our streets.

“One young man has lost his life and we are determined to bring the people responsible to justice.”

She added: “There will be people in the community who know what’s happened and who was involved.

“I would ask them to do the right thing and get in touch – they can speak to us anonymously, we don’t need their names, just information to help us catch the killers.”

Detectives can be contacted through the force website or by calling 101, or information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.