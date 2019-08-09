Eight people have been arrested following the disappearance of a teenage Vietnamese tourist.

Lihn Le, who is 15 and does not speak English, went missing on Tuesday while visiting York and now could be anywhere in the country, police said.

North Yorkshire Police said she was last seen with an Asian man on the bar walls above Station Rise at 4.40pm that afternoon.

She was wearing a white Ariana Grande jacket, light blue denim shorts and was carrying a white rucksack.

Missing woman Lihn Le (North Yorkshire Police/PA)

The force said the man is approximately 20, and wore a dark top and a black baseball style cap.

A police spokesman said eight people have been arrested in connection with her disappearance and remained in custody.

A spokesman said: “Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Lihn Le’s safety and are appealing to the public for information as to her whereabouts.

“It is believed that she could be anywhere in the country.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and if she is seen they are asked to call 999.