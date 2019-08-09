A football fan who was hit in the face by Neymar last season has filed a lawsuit against the Brazil star.

The Rennes fan’s lawyer, Philippe Ohayon, told L’Equipe newspaper that his client, whose identity has not been revealed, decided to take legal action after a meeting with members of Neymar’s entourage failed to ease tensions.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker was given a three-game ban for lashing out at the fan following a defeat in the French Cup final in April.

After Rennes beat PSG 6-5 on penalties following a 2-2 draw at the Stade de France, Neymar reacted angrily to the man who was filming and verbally goading players as they walked up the stairs to collect their runners-up medals.

Neymar exchanged a few words with the supporter and then raised his hand to him.

It comes after a Brazilian judge accepted a recommendation from prosecutors to close the investigation of Neymar on a rape allegation on the grounds of a lack of evidence against him.

A woman had accused Neymar of raping her at a Paris hotel in May. Neymar denied the accusation and said his relations with the woman were consensual.