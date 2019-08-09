The 21-year-old man accused of carrying out the deadly mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, confessed after surrendering and said he had been targeting Mexicans, US police said.

El Paso Detective Adrian Garcia said in an arrest warrant affidavit that Patrick Crusius emerged with his hands up from a vehicle stopped at an intersection shortly after last Saturday’s attack and told officers: “I’m the shooter.”

He said Crusius later waived some of his legal rights and agreed to speak to detectives, telling them he was targeting Mexicans during his attack at a Walmart.

The mass shooting took place at a Walmart (John Locher/AP)

Twenty-two people were killed and about two dozen others were wounded.

Many of the dead had Latino last names and eight of them were Mexican nationals. El Paso sits on the border with Mexico.