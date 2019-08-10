Boris Johnson’s plan to shore up the UK’s economy and a crisis in army recruitment make headlines in Saturday’s papers.
The Daily Telegraph reports that Friday’s power cuts affected railways, roads and homes as failing generators tripped the national grid, while the i covers the same story, as does The Independent.
The Times says the prime minister is drawing up plans for a bailout fund to prop up businesses in the event of a no-deal Brexit amid fears the economy is on the cusp of a recession.
The Guardian has an exclusive on a collapse in army recruitment, saying it has become a crisis, with some frontline combat units operating as much as 40%
below full strength.
The Daily Express reports that Mr Johnson has issued a direct warning to Whitehall mandarins that they must make preparations for a no-deal Brexit “top priority”.
The Financial Times says there are tough times ahead for Britain’s economy.
Meanwhile. the Daily Mirror leads with a story on missing British school girl Nora Quoirin, saying her parents fear she has been kidnapped and will be helpless without them.
The Sun reports that food company Birds Eye has “launched a probe after a
worker filmed himself appearing to wee on peas on a production line”.
The Daily Mail, in an exclusive, reports that “members of the Royal Family have been paid hundreds of thousands of pounds to introduce contacts and give advice to a Hong Kong businessman”.
And the Daily Star says two teenagers have been arrested in Spain for trying to pay for drinks at a bar with Monopoly money.