Weather warnings have been issued for much of the UK, leading to the cancellation of large-scale weekend events.

The Met Office has put in place yellow warnings for thunderstorms in Scotland and Northern Ireland and for strong winds across Wales and most of England.

Forecaster Craig Snell said wind gusts of up to 50mph were recorded on Saturday morning in coastal areas.

Early riser? Take care if you're heading out on Saturday morning, there's some wet and windy weather in the south. Heavy showers in the north will also give some tricky travelling conditions. Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/dhGqRRd4B8 — Met Office (@metoffice) August 9, 2019

Heavy rain was affecting the northern border areas of England into Scotland, with further showers expected in the north as heavy and slow-moving thunderstorms roll through.

Mr Snell said: “No matter where you are in the UK you’re at risk of seeing some kind of localised disruption from wind.

“It’s a case of staying in touch with weather forecasts and being prepared for extra travel time as there may be road closures due to localised flooding.”

Sunday was expected to be less windy across Britain but Mr Snell warned the weather would still be “unsettled” throughout the day.

Thousands of people have been left disappointed after the severe weather disrupted weekend events from high-profile music festivals to smaller events.

Boardmasters, a surfing and music festival, was first to be cancelled, on Wednesday, when organisers blamed “severe weather conditions”.

Some disappointed punters, who were promised a refund, only learned it was scrapped after they arrived at the site in Newquay, Cornwall, where Wu-Tang Clan were set to headline.

A second music festival, Houghton, in Norfolk, was called off the following day after the weather “dramatically worsened” the already soggy site.

Organisers of Bristol’s International Balloon Fiesta scaled back the event, cancelling Friday’s much-anticipated mass ascent.

Several weekend LGBT+ pride events, including in Chester, Milton Keynes and Plymouth, were postponed over safety concerns.

Organisers for all three said they were working to rearrange the events.

The first day of Blackpool Air Show, on Saturday, was cancelled when afternoon winds of 45mph were forecast.

“The safety of the pilots and the watching public is paramount,” a spokesman said, adding the Sunday event was still scheduled to go ahead.

Nearby St Anne’s International Kite Festival was also cancelled.

The London Wildlife Festival, scheduled on Saturday and Sunday at Walthamstow Wetlands, was cancelled after winds of 40mph were forecast.

Organisers said they were unable to “proceed safely” but promised refunds on tickets.