At least 18 people have been killed after Typhoon Lekima stuck the coast south of Shanghai, knocking down houses and trees, Chinese state TV reported.

Another 14 people are missing after Lekima hit land in Zhejiang province, the report said. It added that more than 200 houses collapsed and 3,200 were damaged.

The deaths occurred in Yongjia County on the outskirts of Wenzhou, a major port city, state TV reported.

It said a river that was blocked by a landslide rose 10 metres and then broke through the debris, flooding homes.

More than a million people were evacuated before the storm struck, the official Xinhua News Agency said, including 253,000 in Shanghai.

Shanghai Disneyland closed due to the storm.

State TV said 3,023 flights in Shanghai, Hangzhou and other cities and some train services were cancelled. Authorities in Shanghai shut down the high-speed magnetic levitation train to Pudong International Airport.