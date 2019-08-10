Travellers have been hit by widespread disruption as rail operators across the country battled hazards caused by wet and windy conditions.

Network Rail has imposed speed restrictions on many routes, particularly in coastal areas, where wind speeds are forecast to hit 60mph.

Services were delayed or cancelled on Saturday morning after a tree fell on the line between Ashford International and Hastings, although the obstruction has since been cleared.

Wind speeds are forecast to hit 60mph (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Elsewhere, services have resumed between Guildford and Reading after a fallen tree was removed from the line near North Camp.

A tree caused similar problems on the route between Ipswich and Lowestoft.

A tree is also currently on the line between Newbury in Berkshire and Westbury in Wiltshire, while another tree is on the line between Hereford and Worcester Foregate Street.

National Rail said both lines were likely to be hit by delays until around midday.

Further north, heavy rain flooded the line between Penrith North Lakes and Carlisle, meaning trains are running at a reduced speed with many services delayed or cancelled.

Network Rail has urged passengers to check for updates before they travel.

⚠️ Strong winds and heavy rain are forecast. Please check before you travel with @nationalrailenq 🍃🌧️ Sometimes we must slow trains down during severe weather to keep passengers safe. 🎥 Here's how stormy weather has affected the railway before… ➡️ https://t.co/t1xIB2ebFF pic.twitter.com/7WXkHIkeXB — Network Rail (@networkrail) August 10, 2019

Weather warnings have been issued for much of the UK for the next 24 hours.

The Met Office has put in place yellow warnings for thunderstorms in Scotland and Northern Ireland and for strong winds across Wales and most of England.

Forecaster Craig Snell said heavy rain was affecting the northern border areas of England into Scotland, with further showers expected in the north as heavy and slow-moving thunderstorms roll through.

Mr Snell said: “No matter where you are in the UK you’re at risk of seeing some kind of localised disruption from wind.

“It’s a case of staying in touch with weather forecasts and being prepared for extra travel time as there may be road closures due to localised flooding.”

It's a very #windy start across southern parts of the UK this morning, with the strongest winds near the coast. A yellow weather warning for wind is in force for parts of the UK throughout today⚠️ Stay #weatheraware Here are a selection of wind gusts at 7am 👇 pic.twitter.com/daTK2ffNAp — Met Office (@metoffice) August 10, 2019

Many events planned for this weekend have been cancelled due to the weather.

Several LGBT+ pride events, including in Chester, Milton Keynes and Plymouth, were postponed over safety concerns but are due to be rearranged.

The first day of Blackpool Air Show on Saturday was cancelled, as was nearby St Anne’s International Kite Festival, as winds of 45mph were forecast for the afternoon.