Sir Ian McKellen was the star guest at a Pride event in Perth on Saturday which saw hundreds of people parade through the city.

Organisers of Perthshire Pride said they were delighted when the actor stepped in to lead the procession following his stage show at Dundee Rep on Friday.

Participants left the South Inch at midday and gathered outside the Concert Hall where Sir Ian addressed the crowd.

We did it Perthshire!!! We are delighted to confirm that Sir @IanMcKellen will be joining us tomorrow to lead our parade and say a few words of support! 🤩 We couldn’t be more excited!! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/VbRQ1F7Tj7 — Perthshire Pride (@PerthshirePride) August 9, 2019

He said: “There’s not a more beautiful Pride March than from where we started in the park along the River Tay.”

Sir Ian welcomed the number of supporters who lined the streets, saying there were parents and their children and dogs “all waving at us as we walked along, all on our side”.

The Lord Of The Rings star is on tour with his solo show, Ian McKellen On Stage.

Saturday’s Pride event celebrating LGBT+ rights is one of several taking place in Scotland over the summer.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising in New York – a pivotal moment in the gay rights movement.