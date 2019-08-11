More than 70mm of rain fell in Cumbria on Saturday as the country was struck by unseasonable heavy rain and strong winds.

The Met Office said the wettest part of the country was Spadeadam where 71.4mm fell on Saturday – compared to a monthly average of 82.4mm for August in the region.

Two weather warnings are still in force in the UK – one for rain in Cumbria and Lancashire where heavy rain is forecast and another covering southern Scotland and northern England which runs until 6pm on Sunday.

Here are today's stats from across the UK 🌡️☀️🌧️ pic.twitter.com/LLa7phEEx7 — Met Office (@metoffice) August 10, 2019

Metereologist Helen Roberts said: “It does look like remaining unsettled and changeable right through most of the next seven days.”

She added that strong winds on Saturday – which saw ferry passengers heading to Dover delayed by up to five hours owing to choppy seas – would be largely absent on Sunday, but rain and heavy showers were possible.

On Saturday, flooded tracks forced train operators to cancel services between Cumbria and Scotland in a day of disruption on the rail network.

Flooding between Penrith and Lockerbie forced operators to suspend services on Saturday afternoon.

Network Rail Scotland tweeted images of the rails about a foot under water and said five trains had been trapped between Lockerbie and Carlisle.

There was also flooding between Blackburn and Clitheroe, causing blockages to the lines on Saturday evening.