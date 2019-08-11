Fresh policies proposed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the latest Brexit twists and turns are making the newspapers’ front pages.

The Sunday Times leads with reported comments made by the Queen in 2016 that the current crop of politicians have an “inability to govern” which the paper says are the “starkest political statement the Queen is known to have made in her 67-year reign”.

In The Sunday Times tomorrow: Our politicians can't govern, says the Queen. And: Arron Banks probed by crime agency over 'smuggled' gems. pic.twitter.com/Ck9qvwgXMC — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) August 10, 2019

The Sunday Telegraph reports that Mr Johnson will push for a “tougher stance on sentencing” this week, saying the practice of automatically freeing prisoners after serving half their sentence will stop.

The Observer leads with a warning from former PM Gordon Brown that growing nationalism is pulling the UK apart.

The Independent quotes Labour’s election coordinator Andrew Gwynne saying the party will not enter a coalition pact with the Scottish National Party.

A “war on diet pills scammers” from the Duchess of Sussex leads the Sunday Mirror, with the paper reporting sellers have lied about Meghan using tablets to “get into shape”.

The Sunday People carries an interview with Emmerdale actor Mark Jordon after he was acquitted of attacking a pensioner.

And the Mail on Sunday writes that the Duke of York could be “dragged deeper” into a scandal following the death of billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.