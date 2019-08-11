A boy seen boarding a bus in slippers and a dressing gown in a “distressed state” on Saturday night has been found after a large-scale search, police said.

Nottinghamshire Police were called at around 10.15pm after the youngster boarded a bus in Stapleford towards Derby before getting off and walking back towards Nottingham.

Officers worked through the night to search for the boy, helped by specialist teams and the police helicopter, and released CCTV images of the boy, wearing a black hoodie under the dressing gown.

Police, who called it a “particularly unusual case”, said on Sunday morning they had spoken with the family of the child, believed to be 10 or 11, and that he was safe.

Inspector John Lees said: “This investigation involved a significant number of officers, specialist search teams and the police helicopter, which shows both the level of concern we had for the boy and how seriously we treat reports of this nature.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the local community, the bus company and everyone else who helped in the search for the boy for their cooperation and support during this investigation.”