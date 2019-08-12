Pledges from the Prime Minister and under-pressure GPs make headlines in Monday’s papers.

The Times reports that Boris Johnson has ordered a review into the sentencing of violent offenders as he vowed that the punishment “must truly fit the crime”.

Mr Johnson also announced the extension of enhanced stop-and-search powers, the i says.

The Daily Mail leads on a so-called HRT “crisis”, reporting that GPs have warned a shortage of HRT drugs is adding to their workload as women seek alternative treatments.

The Daily Express says new research shows the average wait for a GP appointment is now two weeks.

The Daily Express says new research shows the average wait for a GP appointment is now two weeks.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph reports that the Government is to give Ofcom new powers to investigate and fine social media platforms for showing harmful videos.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the Government is to give Ofcom new powers to investigate and fine social media platforms for showing harmful videos.

The Guardian claims hundreds of people deported from the UK were restrained by methods such as shackles and belts.

The Guardian claims hundreds of people deported from the UK were restrained by methods such as shackles and belts.

And The Independent says rebel MPs are plotting to rewrite the Commons rulebook to stop Mr Johnson from forcing through a no-deal Brexit.

In other news, the Daily Mirror leads on the ongoing fallout from the death of Jeffrey Epstein.

The Daily Mirror leads on the ongoing fallout from the death of Jeffrey Epstein.

The Financial Times says job cuts at global investment banks are nearing 30,000.

The Financial Times says job cuts at global investment banks are nearing 30,000.

And the Daily Star reports on a wedding reception where guests dined on food saved from a landfill tip.