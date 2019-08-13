Nespresso has partnered with a Swedish company to produce a bike made from used aluminium capsules in an effort to motivate customers to recycle coffee pods.

The Re-Cycle bike, made by Velosophy, features a bell shaped like a coffee pod and a basket designed to hold on-the-go coffee cups and is a “perfect balance of sustainability and style”, Nespresso said.

The bike was an example of the potential of recyclable aluminium, which can be repeatedly re-melted and re-used, the company added.

Today we launch our partnership with #Velosophy. The Velosophy bike is made from recycled Nespresso capsules. We will donate a bike to a school girl in Ghana for every one sold. #RecycleWithNespresso #SecondLifeDiscover more: https://t.co/Xo0x9HPGBN pic.twitter.com/NVYqsIAGnR — Nespresso UK&Ireland (@NespressoUK) August 12, 2019

The limited edition bike – 1,000 have been made – is available from Velosophy’s website priced at £1,189 plus shipping.

Nestle-owned Nespresso opened its first recycling scheme in 1991 in Switzerland. It is now available in more than 50 countries, featuring over 100,000 drop-off points, door-step collection, and mail-back options.

Nespresso chief executive Jean-Marc Duvoisin said: “Through our collaboration with Velosophy, we’re illustrating to coffee lovers the potential of recycling their aluminium Nespresso capsules.

“By using recycled capsules to make beautiful bicycles, Velosophy bring sustainability and style together to create a truly meaningful experience, bringing to life the importance of recycling.”