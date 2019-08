A 19-year-old has been charged in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in a residential street.

James Teer, 20, had been playing football with friends when he was shot in the head near the home where he lived with his parents in Goosemoor Lane, Birmingham, on Thursday evening.

Sharn Miles was arrested in Birmingham city centre at about 4pm on Tuesday in connection with the incident and has now been charged, West Midlands Police said.

Specialist police on the scene on Goosemore Lane in Erdington (Richard Vernalls/PA)

Miles, who is from the Alum Rock area of the city, remains in custody.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Teer had suffered a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and the motive for the attack still remains “unclear”, police have said.

The young man is the latest victim of gun crime in Birmingham, bringing to three the number of people killed in shootings this year.

Speaking at the time, the MP for Erdington Jack Dromey called Mr Teer’s killing a “tragic waste”.

He said: “A car pulled up and apparently from the window of the car, he was shot in the head with a shotgun.

“His family are absolutely devastated over what has happened.”

After the arrest, Detective Chief Inspector Scott Griffiths, of West Midlands Police, said: “This arrest is a major step forward in our investigation but we are still appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“James’ family have said that they can’t comprehend what’s happened or understand why anyone would want to harm their son.

“The motive is still unclear so I ask anyone who knew James or has heard any conversations that might help explain what happened to get in touch.

“There will be people in the community who know or suspect why this has happened.

“Anyone with information can get in touch with my team directly or they can contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously.

“Callers won’t be asked for their names and calls can’t be traced… we just want information that can help us get justice for James and his family.”

Miles, of Gowan Road, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.