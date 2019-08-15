Oil has started flowing from one of the most complex developments in the North Sea.

The Mariner field is expected to produce more than 300 million barrels of oil over the next 30 years.

Its Norwegian operator Equinor said the development will support more than 700 long-term jobs and generate significant revenue in the supply chain for decades to come.

The Mariner field was discovered in 1981 (Michal Wachucik/Mariner/PA)

Mariner is expected to produce annual average plateau rates of around 55,000 barrels of oil per day and up to 70,000 barrels of oil per day at peak production.

Anders Opedal, executive vice-president for technology, projects and drilling at Equinor, said: “By gathering and interpreting new seismic data we have improved our understanding of the reservoirs.

“This has resulted in fewer and better placed wells and increased resources since the project was sanctioned in 2012.

“With the significant volumes in place, we see clear potential to further increase the oil recovery from the Mariner field and will proactively seek opportunities to do so through the application of new technology, additional drilling and future tie back opportunities.”

He added: “With the start-up of Mariner, we have delivered one of the most complex developments in the North Sea and Equinor’s portfolio.

“We will continue to apply digital solutions and new technology to deliver safe and efficient operations and optimize production.”

The #Mariner oil field is on stream 👏🏼 Mariner is our first operated oil field in the UK and we’re in it for the long run: Mariner will generate revenues for more than 30 years, providing more than 700 long term jobs. — Equinor (@Equinor) August 15, 2019

Mariner is located on the East Shetland Platform of the UK North Sea, around 95 miles east of Shetland and 198 miles north-east of Aberdeen.

It was discovered in 1981 but was left untouched until 2007, by which time technology had advanced sufficiently to develop it.

Equinor is the operator of Mariner with 65.11% equity and its partners are JX Nippon (20%), Siccar Point (8.89%) and ONE-Dyas (6%).