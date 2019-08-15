Police working to identify a skeleton found at a scrapyard have issued photographs of a “distinctive” pair of leather cowboy-style boots that were found alongside it.

Essex Police are investigating after a member of the public found bones at the site near Cockett Wick Lane in St Osyth on April 25.

The force said the full skeleton, which had a complete set of dentures, is believed to be that of a man aged over 55.

Essex Police issued photographs of a ‘distinctive pair of leather cowboy-style boots’ found alongside the skeleton of a man at a scrapyard in St Osyth. (Essex Police/PA)

Provisional tests have failed to identify the man and the results of further tests are awaited.

Police have now issued photos of a “distinctive pair of leather cowboy-style boots” as they appeal for the public’s help to identify the man.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Truss said: “The man’s death continues to be treated as unexplained as no cause of death has currently been established.

“It is hoped that, by identifying him, we may be able to establish the last known movements of the man, leading up to his death.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Dunmow Major Crime Team on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.