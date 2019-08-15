A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after an 18-year-old man was stabbed to death.

Police were called to Corrance Road in Lambeth, south-west London, shortly before 2pm on Thursday to reports of a stabbing, Scotland Yard said.

An 18-year-old man was found with stab injuries and was pronounced dead at 2.41pm.

Forensic officers at the scene in Corrance Road (Yui Mok/PA)

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder at 2.23pm in Tremadoc Road and taken into custody.

Crime scenes have been put in place and next of kin have been informed.

Police said inquiries are continuing.