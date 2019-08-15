July was the hottest month measured on Earth since records began in 1880, meteorologists have said.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said on Thursday that July was 0.95C (1.71F) warmer than the 20th century average for the month.

Scientists say the upward trend is likely to continue because of man-made climate change.

JUST IN: July 2019 now ranks #1 as the warmest month on record, according to the monthly Global Climate Report from @NOAANCEIclimate https://t.co/gzv7jcCDDX #StateOfClimate pic.twitter.com/aNSyYtAsRa — NOAA (@NOAA) August 15, 2019

Last month narrowly topped the previous July record, set in 2016, by 0.03C (0.05F).

The results had been expected after several European countries including Britain, France, Belgium and Germany reported that July smashed previous national temperature records.

The Swedish hamlet of Markusvinsa recorded a sizzling 34.8C (94.6F) – the highest temperature measured north of the Arctic Circle.

According to NOAA’s records, nine of the 10 hottest Julys on record have occurred since 2005 and last month was the 43rd consecutive July above the 20th century average.

Record temperatures have gone hand-in-hand with other climate extremes. Warming oceans have led to an early melt of sea ice in the Bering Strait between Russia and Alaska, said Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

June of this year had already set a sizzling record for that month over the past 140 years.

Several European nations reported record high temperatures in July (AP)

The year to date is also 0.95C (1.71F) above the long-term average, but still slightly behind 2016.