A US state trooper who pulled over to help what he thought was a disabled vehicle found a driver with eight phones simultaneously playing the video game Pokemon Go.

The driver was stopped on the hard shoulder of Highway 518 in Burien, south of Seattle, Washington state.

#PokemonDistraction Sergeant Kyle Smith contacted a vehicle on the shoulder yesterday evening. This is what was next to the driver! Playing #PokemonGO with EIGHT (8) phones! Driver agreed to put phones in back seat and continued his commute with 8 less distractions. pic.twitter.com/tgOr16CRlm — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) August 14, 2019

The agency tweeted a photo showing a blue foam square, with the phones sitting in eight rectangular cutouts.

Trooper Rick Johnson is a spokesman for the patrol and said Sergeant Kyle Smith did not issue a ticket because he did not observe the car moving while the driver was using the phones.

But Sgt Smith asked the driver to put the phones in the back seat and move along, because stopping on the shoulder is for emergencies only.