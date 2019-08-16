A pub in Whaley Bridge has unveiled a new golden ale called Chinook in memory of the RAF helicopter which helped to secure the damaged dam.

After more than 1,500 people were evacuated from the town since August 1, Derbyshire Police said the stability of the dam wall at Toddbrook Reservoir had been achieved at 1pm on August 7 and people could return to their homes.

But the Goyt Inn, situated in the middle of the town, has decided to try and keep the memory of the evacuation alive.

A Royal Air Force Chinook transports sandbags during the effort to shore up the dam at Toddbrook Reservoir near the village of Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire, after it was damaged in heavy rainfall (Joe Giddens/PA)

The pub has said all proceeds from the ale will go to Buxton Mountain Rescue after they played their part in securing the dam.

Speaking about when the ale would be ready, the landlord of the Goyt Inn, Tony Gunner, told the PA news agency: “I promised everybody it was going to be ready for this evening (Thursday).

“I’ve got 18 gallons of it to shift – I think I’ll probably get rid of most of it tonight.

“I’ve got a feeling it’s reached about 2,700 people which is massive for a little village.”

Addressing the reasons behind the new ale, Mr Gunner told PA: “We had this Chinook chopping across us all day every day and it was a really reassuring sound.

An RAF Chinook Mk6a helicopter as it approaches the Toddbrook Reservoir dam near the village of Whaley Bridge (MoD/PA)

“The RAF were absolutely fantastic – as was everybody who helped save the dam.”

Mr Gunner said the ale was provided by Halifax-based Elland Brewery.

He continued: “Originally (Elland Brewery) said we were too far away for them to deliver the ale to us.

“But then I told them the story… and they helped us out.

“I think it goes back to the same thing, everybody is doing their bit for Whaley Bridge.”

Work to shore up the dam at Toddbrook Reservoir near the village of Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire, after it was damaged in heavy rainfall (Jacob King/PA)

Unveiling the new ale to customers, Mr Gunner said in a Facebook post: “Like me, are you missing the reassuring ‘whup whup’ of the glorious Chinook?

“Never fear…we have sourced a golden ale from Elland Brewery called Chinook!

“This will be available from Friday and all proceeds will go to Buxton Mountain Rescue Team in thanks for their sterling voluntary work in keeping our village safe.

“So pop in, enjoy a Chinook, and help Buxton Mountain Rescue.”

After the pub unveiled their new ale on Facebook, Buxton Mountain Rescue responded by saying: “This is fantastic, thank you.

A big thanks to The Goyt Inn in #WhaleyBridge who has sourced a golden ale from @EllandBrewery called #Chinook Available from Friday, all proceeds will go the Team Suppport the community & the team too by popping in for a pint 🍺 #Toddbrook #RealAle #keepyourchinookup pic.twitter.com/ADneE5mkDL — Buxton Mountain Rescue Team (@Buxton_MRT) August 16, 2019

“I’m sure one or two of our team members will be sampling a pint or two.”