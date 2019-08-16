Lewis Capaldi has been honoured by Greggs with his very own blue plaque.
The Scottish singer was recognised by the bakery chain after helping out at its Marton-in-Cleveland branch while visiting the North East for the BBC Big Weekend in May.
The star donned a hairnet and uniform to dish out pasties and coffees, before performing the impromptu track I Love Greggs.
A “Greggs heritage” blue plaque has now been unveiled by staff at the branch to mark the occasion.
It reads: “The singer-songwriter and Tuna Crunch lover Lewis Capaldi gave a one-off performance of I Love Greggs here on 25 May 2019.”
Ali Taylor, shop manager at Greggs, said: “Customers still come in now and ask us about Lewis’s unexpected visit, it’s really become a talking point in the community so it’s great for us to mark the occasion in a fun way.
“We loved having him in our shop, he was a great guy and surprisingly learned the ropes pretty quickly.”