Detectives investigating the murder of a lawyer who was stabbed with a screwdriver have arrested another youth.

Devoted father Peter Duncan, 52, suffered a fatal chest wound at 6.20pm on Wednesday as he walked into Eldon Square shopping centre, Newcastle, close to a Greggs bakery, in what was said by officers to be a chance encounter and an unprovoked attack.

Northumbria Police swiftly arrested seven boys aged 14 to 17 on suspicion of murder.

Four of them, two aged 15 and two aged 17, have been released with no further action taken, and the 14-year-old has been released under investigation.

Peter Duncan (Handout/Northumbria Police/PA)

Two 17-year-olds remained in custody and a 15-year-old has now been arrested in relation to the incident.

Northumbria Police Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Ged Noble, said: “This continues to be an extremely difficult time for the family and loved ones of Peter and we ask that their privacy is respected.

“Searches have been conducted across the city and at a number of addresses in Newcastle.

“We know that these types of incidents can have a big impact on the local community.

“I want to reassure the public and businesses that we are doing all we can to prevent incidents of this tragic nature and ensure people feel safe.

“I also want to thank those who have come forward with information and for the public’s patience during our investigation so far.”

Police officers conduct a search (Owen Humphreys/PA)

On Thursday, Mr Duncan’s family said: “Peter was a kind and caring man who was always first to help others.

“He was a devoted father, husband, son, brother, uncle and friend and loved by all who knew him.

“His death will leave such a huge hole in our lives and he’ll be deeply missed by us all.

“Words can’t quite describe what life will be like without him.

“He had so much of his life left to live and he’ll be in our hearts and thoughts every day.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.