Relatives of the newlywed police officer killed while attending a reported burglary in Berkshire have remembered him with pride.

Andrew Harper, 28, married his wife Lissie in Oxfordshire in July, just four weeks before his death.

The white wedding was held at Ardington house, a listed stately home built in 1720 and described as a “Georgian masterpiece” on its website.

A marquee was constructed on a lawn at the award-winning wedding venue to host Pc Harper’s marriage.

Aerial view of Ufton Lane, where Pc Harper was killed (Steve Parsons/PA)

Pc Harper’s grandmother Maureen Shrimpton posted on Facebook, saying: “Just a really horrible day.

“Our grandson Andrew was killed last night while doing his police work. So proud of him.

“Our love goes to his lovely wife, Mum and Dad, brother and all of his family and friends.”

Thames Valley Police Chief Constable John Campbell said Pc Harper was a “highly regarded, popular member of the team” and added the force’s flags are flying at half mast as a sign of respect “in honour and memory of Andrew”.

“The officer was well known across the force so it is felt very personally and it is felt very personally by the whole police family across the UK,” he said.

The death of PC Andrew Harper of @ThamesVP will be recorded in the UK’s Police Roll of Honour, his service and sacrifice will never be forgotten. The Board of Trustees extends their condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of PC Harper at this incredibly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/JqX7eDUHXb — Police Memorial (@Police_Memorial) August 16, 2019

The Police Roll of Honour Trust, which commends officers who have died in the line of duty, has said Pc Harper’s death will be recorded on the list, adding: “His service and sacrifice will never be forgotten”.