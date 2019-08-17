A woman who was taken to hospital with what she thought was kidney stones turned out to be going into labour with triplets.

Dannette Giltz, from Sturgis in South Dakota, in the US, had no idea she was pregnant until she arrived at hospital on August 10.

“I started getting pains, I figured it was kidney stones because I’ve went through them before,” she told KOTA-TV.

our veary unexpected triplets …..they are all in cribs now, no more IV in head , no more tubs of any kind….hopfully… Posted by Dannette Giltz on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Doctors soon realised that Mrs Giltz was actually 34 weeks pregnant and in labour with, they initially thought, twins.

The third baby even took the doctors by surprise.

“You don’t ever see triplets being conceived naturally, let alone going 34 weeks without knowing,” Mrs Giltz told KOTA-TV.

“So, everyone’s like, I can’t believe it. We’re still in shock, trust me.

“I go to the doctor’s thinking I’ll have surgery for kidney stones and end up going into labour with a c-section that night. It’s crazy.”

Dannette and her husband Austin named the babies, who remained in the hospital on Saturday, Blaze, Gypsy and Nikki.

They were born within four minutes of each other and each weighed around four pounds.

A fundraiser to help the family care for the unexpected arrivals, which was set up by a friend, had passed 700 dollars (£576) by Saturday.