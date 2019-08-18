A fight between rival football fans outside the National Stadium in Honduras has left three people dead and led to the suspension of the game.

Local media said the fight began when Olimpia fans attacked with stones and vandalised the bus carrying Motagua players to the stadium in the capital Tegucigalpa on Saturday.

Three players were injured by flying glass.

Motagua fans responded and gunfire was heard.

Hospital spokeswoman Juliette Chavarría confirmed that three people had died in the incident. Others were reportedly injured.

Police launched tear gas to quell the violence and fans ran on to the field.

National Police said they arrested a suspect with guns who allegedly participated in the riot.

“Fans from both teams staged a confrontation outside the stadium, so police proceeded with the use of dissuasive means to control the situation,” police said in a statement.

“We regret these situations and I call on the fans of Olimpia and other teams in the National League to avoid performing these acts which damage soccer,” said Olimpia president Rafael Villeda.

The National League did not set a new date for the game to be played.