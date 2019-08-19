A 20-year-old man has been arrested on telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing charges after allegedly making a threat to a Jewish centre in Ohio.

New Middletown police say they arrested James Reardon Jr, at his home in Mahoning County village on Saturday after a threatening post on Instagram.

Police Chief Vincent D’Egidio said Reardon allegedly posted a video of a man shooting a semi-automatic rifle captioned: “Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon”, according to WKBN-TV.

Reardon is scheduled to be arraigned by video on Monday in Struthers Municipal Court.

The post tagged the Jewish Community Centre of Youngstown, and authorities say the Instagram account was Reardon’s.

Police said rounds of ammunition, semi-automatic weapons and anti-Semitic information were found at his house.

Andy Lipkin, Youngstown Area Jewish Federation’s executive vice president, said they were aware of the incident and were working with police.

“I want to stress that we know of no other threat to the Jewish Community or to any of our agencies at this point it time,” he said in a statement posted on the organisation’s website .

“Nonetheless, I have directed that we maintain the additional level of security for the near future.”